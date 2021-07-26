The new functionality means customers can save Covid-19-related files, such as overseas country entry forms and negative test results, to their phones.

It also offers holidaymakers access to safe travel information and travel requirements for the destination they are travelling to and allows them to travel paper-free.

Package holiday customers can also view their holiday documents, including boarding passes, flights and transfer vouchers on the Jet2holidays app.

Flight-only customers are able to view and download their Jet2.com boarding passes and any other useful documents that they choose to upload.