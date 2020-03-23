Former Amazon, John Lewis and Tesco executive Robin Terrell has joined the board of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays parent Dart Group.
Terrell has been appointed to an independent non-executive director role, and will serve on the group’s audit and renumeration committee.
His most recent role was chief customer office at Tesco, where he also served as the supermarket giant’s interim managing director.
He has experience across online and retail channels with Amazon, where he was vice-president and UK managing director from 2001 to 2005; with John Lewis, where he headed up John Lewis Direct; and also with House of Fraser.
Terrell is a qualified chartered accountant and holds a number of board positions with companies across various sectors.
Of Terrell, Philip Meeson, Dart Group executive chairman, said: "He has huge experience in leading online and retail businesses with a focus on providing a great customer experience, and also a strong track record as a non-executive director.
"I know that he will make a significant contribution to the ongoing success of our business."