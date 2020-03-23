Terrell has been appointed to an independent non-executive director role, and will serve on the group’s audit and renumeration committee.



His most recent role was chief customer office at Tesco, where he also served as the supermarket giant’s interim managing director.



He has experience across online and retail channels with Amazon, where he was vice-president and UK managing director from 2001 to 2005; with John Lewis, where he headed up John Lewis Direct; and also with House of Fraser.