Chloe Haines’s antics forced the RAF to scramble two jets to intercept the aircraft and escort it back to Stansted airport on 22 June.



Haines, 26, of High Wycombe, appear at Chelmsford crown court on Monday where she admitted a charge of endangering the safety of an aircraft and another of assaulting a member of cabin crew.



She denied a charge of drunkenness. Haines’s defence, the Guardian reports, said while there was "no question" the defendant was drunk, the more serious charge of endangering an aircraft served as an alternative.



Haines will return for sentencing on 24 January 2020. The court also heard Haines had been sentenced to a community order for a like incident weeks before the events of 22 June.