A Jet2.com passenger has admitted endangering the safety of an aircraft after trying to open a door mid-flight.
Chloe Haines’s antics forced the RAF to scramble two jets to intercept the aircraft and escort it back to Stansted airport on 22 June.
Haines, 26, of High Wycombe, appear at Chelmsford crown court on Monday where she admitted a charge of endangering the safety of an aircraft and another of assaulting a member of cabin crew.
She denied a charge of drunkenness. Haines’s defence, the Guardian reports, said while there was "no question" the defendant was drunk, the more serious charge of endangering an aircraft served as an alternative.
Haines will return for sentencing on 24 January 2020. The court also heard Haines had been sentenced to a community order for a like incident weeks before the events of 22 June.
The Jet2 flight had been heading to Dalaman in Turkey when it was forced to turn back.
Jet2 has banned Haines for life and issued her an £85,000 bill. Chief executive Steve Heapy said the carrier would always "vigorously pursue" disruptive passengers for costs.
The airline has been among the vocal in calling for a crackdown on pre-flight drinking.