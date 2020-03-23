Six new routes grow Jet2’s route network to 365 across 59 destinations – new additions include Larnaca from Belfast International; Kalamata and Lesbos from Birmingham; and Santorini, Skiathos and Lisbon from Leeds Bradford.



In total, Jet2.com will operate more than 1,400 flights a week during peak periods next summer to hotspots including the Canaries, Balearics, mainland Spain, Greece, Turkey and Cyprus.



Multiple daily flights will be available to some destinations giving agents scope to offer clients greater flexibility over their holiday duration, and to suit their budgets.



“We have put our summer 2021 programme on sale earlier than ever, giving customers and independent travel agents the chance to book early," said Jet2.com and Jet2holidays chief executive Steve Heapy.



"We know there is lots of demand for some much-needed summer sunshine following recent events, and this programme provides plenty of choice and lots for customers to look forward to.

"With more flights and holidays to the most popular sun and city destinations across Europe, we are very excited about this programme. Summer 2021 looks very bright indeed.”