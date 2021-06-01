Jet2 said the cash would allow it to capitalise any 'upturn opportunities' as they arise

Jet2 plc is looking to secure a further £537 million to bolsters its finances with travel still yet to take off in any significant volumes some 15 months into the Covid crisis.

The airline and operator has secured a new £150 million loan, and hopes to raise an additional £387 million through a bond offering.



It comes in addition to the £1 billion Jet2 has already raised over the past year, which includes securing £200 million from the government’s Covid corporate financing facility.



Jet2 said its liquidity position was "strong" as of 31 March, with total cash of £1.38 billion and own cash, excluding customer deposits, of £1.06 billion – double the levels at the end of its 2019/20 full-year (to 31 March 2020).