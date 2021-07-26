Destinations include the Canaries, Madeira, Antalya and Paphos, with the programme running from early-November 2022 through to the end of April 2023.



At its peak, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will operate up to to 175 weekly flights to the Canaries.



Winter 2022/22 flights and holidays are on sale from Belfast International, Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Newcastle and Stansted.



Jet2 has said "many more" destinations will be added from these eight bases, along with confirmation of its schedules at East Midlands and Leeds Bradford airports.