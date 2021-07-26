Jet2 puts 2022/23 winter sun programme on sale early
03 Aug 2021by James Chapple
Jet2.com and Jet2holidays has put its 2022/23 winter sun programme on sale early from eight of its 10 UK bases.
Destinations include the Canaries, Madeira, Antalya and Paphos, with the programme running from early-November 2022 through to the end of April 2023.
At its peak, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will operate up to to 175 weekly flights to the Canaries.
Winter 2022/22 flights and holidays are on sale from Belfast International, Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Newcastle and Stansted.
Jet2 has said "many more" destinations will be added from these eight bases, along with confirmation of its schedules at East Midlands and Leeds Bradford airports.
Steve Heapy, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays chief executive, said: “We know these popular hotspots will be as popular as ever with customers and independent travel agents.
"As well as meaning customers can book their winter sunshine nice and early, the unrivalled choice of flights we have on sale means customers can be totally flexible when it comes to choosing how long they want to holiday for.
"We are looking ahead with enormous confidence and we are very excited about what else we have in store for customers and independent travel agents when it comes to winter 2022/23.
"We’ll be sharing more details over the coming weeks and we know how popular this programme will be.”
Jet2’s winter 2022/23 programme announced to date runs:
- Belfast International – Tenerife (up to five weekly services), Lanzarote (up to four weekly services), Gran Canaria (up to two weekly services), Fuerteventura (up to two weekly services), Antalya (weekly services) and Paphos (weekly services during April);
- Birmingham – Tenerife (up to 12 weekly services), Lanzarote (up to nine weekly services), Gran Canaria (up to five weekly services), Fuerteventura (up to five weekly services), Madeira (up to two weekly services), Antalya (up to five weekly services) and Paphos (up to two weekly services);
- Bristol – Tenerife (up to six weekly services), Lanzarote (up to three weekly services), Gran Canaria (up to two weekly services), Fuerteventura (up to two weekly services), Madeira (weekly services), Antalya (up to two weekly services) and Paphos (up to two weekly services);
- Edinburgh – Tenerife (up to six weekly services), Lanzarote (up to four weekly services), Gran Canaria (up to three weekly services), Fuerteventura (up to two weekly services), Madeira (weekly services), Antalya (up to two weekly services) and Paphos (weekly services);
- Glasgow – Tenerife (up to nine weekly services), Lanzarote (up to five weekly services), Gran Canaria (up to four weekly services), Fuerteventura (up to two weekly services), Madeira (weekly services), Antalya (up to four weekly services) and Paphos (up to two weekly services);
- Manchester – Tenerife (up to 15 weekly services), Lanzarote (up to 11 weekly services), Gran Canaria (up to five weekly services), Fuerteventura (up to five weekly services), Madeira (up to three weekly services), Antalya (up to five weekly services) and Paphos (up to three weekly services);
- Newcastle – Tenerife (up to nine weekly services), Lanzarote (up to six weekly services), Gran Canaria (up to three weekly services), Fuerteventura (up to three weekly services), Madeira (weekly services), Antalya (up to two weekly services) and Paphos (weekly services);
- Stansted – Tenerife (up to 11 weekly services), Lanzarote (up to seven weekly services), Gran Canaria (up to four weekly services), Fuerteventura (up to four weekly services), Madeira (up to two weekly services), Antalya (up to four weekly services) and Paphos (up to three weekly services).