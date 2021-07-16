The airline and operator had more than 60 flights scheduled to depart on Monday (19 July), spread across all ten of its UK bases. Flights and holidays to Croatia, which was added to the UK’s green list at 4am on Monday, will get under way later this week.



Jet2 will offer trips to Dubrovnik and Split on Croatia’s Adriatic coast from Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Manchester, Newcastle and Stansted, and has upped capacity on several of these routes.



Other destinations back on the map include Spain’s Balearic and Canary islands, mainland Spain, Portugal and Madeira, and several Greek islands – including Corfu, Zante, Kos, Rhodes, Crete and Kefalonia.