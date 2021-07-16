Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will this week restart flights and holidays to more than 40 green and amber list destinations following the easing of quarantine rules for fully vaccinated amber list arrivals.
The airline and operator had more than 60 flights scheduled to depart on Monday (19 July), spread across all ten of its UK bases. Flights and holidays to Croatia, which was added to the UK’s green list at 4am on Monday, will get under way later this week.
Jet2 will offer trips to Dubrovnik and Split on Croatia’s Adriatic coast from Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Manchester, Newcastle and Stansted, and has upped capacity on several of these routes.
Other destinations back on the map include Spain’s Balearic and Canary islands, mainland Spain, Portugal and Madeira, and several Greek islands – including Corfu, Zante, Kos, Rhodes, Crete and Kefalonia.
Steve Heapy, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays chief executive, said: “We are now operating flights and holidays to more than 40 quarantine-free destinations.
"Feedback from customers and independent travel agents has been telling us for some time that there is enormous pent-up demand from holidaymakers looking to get away this summer, so it is fantastic to see full aircraft taking customers away."