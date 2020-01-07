The airline and operator on Wednesday (8 January) set out full details of its plans, which include six brand new destinations – Mykonos, Skiathos, Santorini, Kalamata, Preveza and Lesvos.



Jet2 will operate to 14 Greek destinations in total, and has placed more than a dozen new flight routes on sale for the summer.



At peak times, Jet2 will operate more than 220 weekly flights, an increase of more than 50% on last year with in excess of 70 new weekly services available for agents to book.



The business said the expansion underlined its "commitment to Greece, its economy and tourism industry".



"With multiple weekly flights to many Greek destinations, this means independent travel agents can offer holidaymakers complete flexibility over how long they choose to holiday for," said Jet2.



Jet2 is taking on new staff to support its expansion plans in Greece, and has pledged to work with hoteliers and the Greek National Tourism Organisation to promote Greece.



This summer, Jet2.com will operate up to four weekly services to Mykonos from Manchester and Stansted, three to Lesvos and three to Kalamata; and four weekly services to Santorini, eight to Skiathos and seven to Preveza from Birmingham, Manchester and Stansted.