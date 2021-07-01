The airline and tour operator said the decision had been made with the expectation that the UK government’s next review of the traffic light system would be on or around 15 July.

The move does not affect flights and holidays to destinations on the green list which Jet2.com and Jet2holidays resumed operating on Thursday (1 July).



All flights and holidays to Turkey, which is currently on the UK’s red list, have also been suspended up to and including 21 July.



“We welcome recent news reports about vaccinated people being able to travel to amber-list destinations without having to quarantine and we look forward to further updates on this as soon as possible,” said the two brands.