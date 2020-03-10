The company said in a tweet that it would fly customers back to the UK from Lyon and Grenoble on 21 March on scheduled flights. After that flights to the cities are cancelled for the rest of winter.

Customers in Paris will be flown back today (Sunday 15 March) and tomorrow (16 March). After that all flights to Paris are suspended until 26 April.

Those in Nice will be flown back on 16 March, with flights after this suspended until 4 May.

Jet2 urged affected customers not to call, stating it would be in touch with them.

Jet2’s Geneva and Budapest flights have also been suspended.