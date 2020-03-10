Jet2.com and Jet2holidays has suspended flights to Turkey, Portugal and Iceland.
All flights to Antalya and Dalaman through 30 April (inclusive) are suspended.
Jet2 said while its Bodrum and Izmir programmes were unaffected, its priority was flying customers home from Antalya – the only Turkish destination where it currently has people in destination.
It is contacting people due to travel before 30 April to advise them of their options.
In Portugal, Jet2 has suspended all flights to Faro through 30 April (inclusive) and cancelled its summer 2020 Lisbon programme, which had been due to get under way on 2 April.
Anyone due to travel to Faro or Lisbon will be contacted shortly.
Additionally, all remaining Jet2 flights to Iceland due to operate this spring have been suspended. It will be flying customers home via its Iceland programme up to and including 19 March.