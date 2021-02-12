Jet2.com flights from Bristol will now get under way on 1 July

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays has confirmed it will delay the launch of its new Bristol airport base until July.

The airline and operator had been due to launch flights from Bristol on 1 April.



New services at what will be its tenth UK base are now scheduled to get under way on 1 July.



The group on Thursday (18 February) said it had been "hugely encouraged" by the response to its decision to bring its flight and holiday proposition to Bristol.



Customers affected by the decision will be refunded automatically.