Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will offer flights and city breaks to Greek capital Athens in summer 2022.

Twice-weekly flights to the historic city will be available from Birmingham, Manchester and Stansted.



The routes will launch un April 2022, with services operating from each base until the end of October.



Customers will be able to book flight-only with Jet2.com or short breaks with Jet2CityBreaks.



Additionally, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays has added a further two new routes for summer 2022.



Manchester-Toulouse will be offered as a flight-only route, while Glasgow-Kos will be open for flights and holidays.



The additions will grow Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ summer 2022 programme, flying from 10 UK bases, to 60 destinations – including 15 in Greece.



Jet2CityBreaks’ Athens trips will be available on a £60pp deposit; packages include 22kg hold luggage, 10kg cabin baggage and airport transfers, with Jet2 offering a range of three to five-star hotels throughout Athens.



Meanwhile, Jet2.com’s Manchester-Toulouse route will operate twice-weekly from 1 May 2022 to 16 October 2022, while its Glasgow-Kos service will operate weekly from 4 May 2022 to 20 October 2022.



Elsewhere, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays is adding extra summer 2022 capacity across a range of destinations, including Corfu, Crete (both Heraklion and Chania), Kefalonia and Rhodes.