Additional flights will be available to many of Jet2’s most popular destinations, including the Canaries, Balearics, Spain, Portugal, Turkey, Greece, Italy and Bulgaria.



These include Tenerife, Fuerteventura, Majorca, Menorca, Alicante, Faro, Dalaman, Antalya, Corfu, Crete, Naples and Bourgas.



In total, an additional 700,000 seats will be available from Manchester, an increase of a quarter. Jet2.com will operate more than 330 weekly departures from Manchester during the summer peak.



Jet2’s 10 new destinations from Manchester include six in Greece – Mykonos, Skiathos, Santorini, Kalamata (Peloponnese), Preveza and Lesbos. The other four are Tivat in Montenegro, Zadar (Croatia), Lisbon and Innsbruck.