Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will offer 3.5 million seats and 10 new destinations from Manchester airport this summer, it’s largest summer programme at Manchester to date.
Additional flights will be available to many of Jet2’s most popular destinations, including the Canaries, Balearics, Spain, Portugal, Turkey, Greece, Italy and Bulgaria.
These include Tenerife, Fuerteventura, Majorca, Menorca, Alicante, Faro, Dalaman, Antalya, Corfu, Crete, Naples and Bourgas.
In total, an additional 700,000 seats will be available from Manchester, an increase of a quarter. Jet2.com will operate more than 330 weekly departures from Manchester during the summer peak.
Jet2’s 10 new destinations from Manchester include six in Greece – Mykonos, Skiathos, Santorini, Kalamata (Peloponnese), Preveza and Lesbos. The other four are Tivat in Montenegro, Zadar (Croatia), Lisbon and Innsbruck.
Steve Heapy, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays chief executive, said: “This hugely expanded programme has come in response to the continued demand from customers in Manchester and across the North West.
"More than 3.5 million seats and 10 brand new destinations represents significant growth at Manchester airport, and we are delighted to be offering holidaymakers so much choice and flexibility.
"With so much to choose from, alongside all the benefits that make customers choose us time and time again, we are looking forward to an exciting summer filling our aircraft with happy holidaymakers.”
Julian Carr, Manchester airport aviation director, added: “It’s great to see Jet2.com increase its programme this summer at Manchester airport. I’m sure the extra capacity and new destinations will prove popular with our annual 29.5 million passengers.”