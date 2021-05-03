Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks will launch Madeiran capital Funchal as a new city break destinations later this year.

City break packages to Funchal will be available from nine of Jet2’s 10 UK bases from 1 November.



The programme will run throughout winter 2021/22 and continue into summer 2022, Jet2 said on Tuesday (4 May).



Jet2.com and Jet2holidays already operate flight and holiday programmes to Madeira.



A range of three to five-star hotels will be available through Jet2CityBreaks, with several board options.



Packages also include 22kg hold luggage, 10kg free cabin baggage and airport transfers, and are available on a £60pp deposit.



Funchal’s history dates back more than 500 years; it features a well-preserved old town, with shops and museums, and offers a lively bar and club scene by night.



The Foreign Office last month lifted its advice against all but essential travel to Madeira, as well as mainland Portugal. Both are hoping to be named on the government’s "green list" governing the resumption of international travel later this month.