Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will offer flights and holidays to two new Italian holiday hotspots next summer.

The airline and operator will serve Sicily from five of its UK bases, Birmingham, Bristol, Leeds Bradford, Manchester and Stansted, flying to Catania.



It will also offer flights to Olbia in Sardinia from four bases – Birmingham, Leeds Bradford, Manchester and Stansted.



Catania opens up resorts on Sicily’s east coast, including Taormina, Taormina Mare, Giardini Naxos​, Syracuse, Cefalu and Campofelice Di Roccella.



The island is the largest in the Mediterranean, and is both a popular beach and city break option, with Mount Etna serving as a spectacular backdrop.



Olbia, meanwhile, gives Jet2 customers access to resorts on Sardinia’s east coast and the Costa Smeralda.

These include Porto Cervo​, Baia Sardinia​, Budoni​, San Teodoro​, Cannigione​, San Pantaleo, Orosei and Pittulongu, while Olbia is a popular city break destination.