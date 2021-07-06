Jet2.com and Jet2holidays has confirmed it will restart flights and holidays to 40 green and amber list destinations from 19 July.

It comes after transport secretary Grant Shapps on Thursday (8 July) confirmed fully vaccinated amber list arrivals would from 19 July be exempted from the UK’s current 10-day self-isolation requirement.



A day two PCR test on return will remain a requirement for fully vaccinated amber list arrivals, though, as will a pre-departure test.



The new rules will also apply to children who have not been vaccinated, although there will be some testing requirements for youngsters aged five and above.



"This is the news UK holidaymakers have been looking forward to, as it finally signals a meaningful restart to international travel," said Jet2.com and Jet2holidays chief executive Steve Heapy.



"Instead of a handful of destinations to choose from, this news means our customers can plan and look forward to flights and holidays across 40 green and amber list destinations this summer."