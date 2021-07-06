Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will restart its flight and holiday programmes from Edinburgh and Glasgow airports next week.

The airline and operator will offer travel to amber list destinations after Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday (13 July) confirmed the government would ease its quarantine rules for fully vaccinated amber list arrivals from Monday (19 July).



Steve Heapy, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays chief executive, branded the move "very welcome news" and "another positive step forward" for holidaymakers and the travel industry.