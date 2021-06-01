Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will restart its Balearics, Madeira and Malta programmes next month after it was confirmed they would be added to the UK government’s green list on 30 June.

The airline and operator has confirmed it will up its Madeira and Malta programmes from 1 July, with in excess of an additional 70 flights to the holiday islands available in July and August.



This includes a new twice-weekly Stansted-Malta route, launching on 3 July. Jet2 had previously halted all flights and holidays until 24 June in anticipation of a prolonged delay to the resumption of international travel after the government lifted its ban on non-essential leisure travel on 17 May.



Jet2.com and Jet2holidays chief executive Steve Heapy said there was "enormous" pent-up demand for trips to the Balearics, Malta and Madeira, and stressed the additions to the green list were an "overdue but welcome step in the right direction".



He also hailed the government’s stated intention to ease its quarantine rules for fully vaccinated amber list arrivals, more details of which will follow next month.