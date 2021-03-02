Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks has announced its Christmas markets programme will return in 2021 after its 2020 trips had to be pulled due to the Covid crisis.

The airline and operator will offer eight Christmas market destinations in total this winter – Berlin, Budapest, Cologne, Copenhagen, Krakow, Lisbon, Prague and Vienna.



Flights and trips are on sale now, with departures available from seven of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ 10 UK bases.



Lisbon will also be offered as a winter sun city break destination too from Birmingham and Manchester, where twice-weekly flights will be available from the start of November through to the end of March 2022.



There will also be scheduled flights to Budapest, Prague and Krakow throughout the winter from various bases.



The full programme includes nine new routes for Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks: Belfast International-Prague; Birmingham-Berlin; East Midlands-Copenhagen; Glasgow-Budapest; Leeds Bradford to Berlin and Cologne; and Newcastle to Berlin, Newcastle and Copenhagen.



Berlin flights will be to the city’s new Brandenburg airport.