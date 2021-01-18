Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have extended their flight and holiday cancellations through to 14 April

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have extended their flight and holiday cancellations through to mid-April.

All flights and holidays holidays due to depart up to and on 14 April are off, the airline and operator confirmed on Tuesday (9 February).



Iceland departures are additionally cancelled up to and on 26 April.



The airline and operator’s trips were already cancelled through the winter season to 25 March.



Jet2 cited the ongoing uncertainty caused by the Covid pandemic and government travel restrictions for its decision.