Flights from Birmingham, East Midlands, Manchester, Newcastle and London Stansted airports are due to depart on Saturday (26 June)

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have started an increased flights and holidays programme to Jersey.

The first flight departed from Leeds Bradford airport to the island on Thursday (24 June).

The airline’s inaugural flights to the destination from Birmingham, East Midlands, Manchester, Newcastle and London Stansted airports are set to depart on Saturday (26 June).

The company will operate to the islands from six UK bases this summer, with up to 11 flights departing weekly.

There will be a weekly Saturday service from Birmingham, East Midlands and Newcastle airports with flights departing every Tuesday and Saturday from London Stansted airport.

Flights from Leeds Bradford and Manchester airports will depart every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: "We are delighted to resume our flights and holidays programme from Leeds Bradford airport to Jersey today. It is fantastic to be back in the air and welcoming customers onboard again."