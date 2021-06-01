Jet2.com and Jet2holidays has pushed its plans to restart its flight and holiday programme to July after the government’s decision to remove Portugal from the UK’s green list cast fresh doubt on summer leisure travel.

The airline and operator had been hoping to restart on 24 June, but with no viable or recognisable destinations featuring on the green list, it has brought its plans to resume operations in line with the government’s planned reviews of its traffic light regime.



Reviews will take place every three weeks, with the next set of changes – if there are any – likely to take effect on 28 June. A decision on any additions to the green list, or movement between traffic light categories, could come on Thursday 24 June.



Owing to its red list status, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays has decided to extend its pause on flights and holidays to Turkey to 22 July. Its Jersey programme, though, will restart on 24 June as planned.