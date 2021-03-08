Jet2 has added extra summer 2021 capacity at five of its 10 bases

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have placed in excess of another 50,000 seats on sale for summer 2021, citing high demand ahead of an anticipated resumption of international travel in the spring.

More flights and holidays to the Canary Islands, mainland Spain, Portugal, Greece, Turkey and Cyprus have gone on sale, with additional departures from Belfast International, East Midlands, Leeds Bradford, Manchester and Newcastle airports.



The airline and operator said recent commitments by destinations including Cyprus, Greece, Spain, Portugal and most recently Turkey on their readiness to welcome British tourists this summer had given it confidence to expand its programme.