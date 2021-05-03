Jet2 will offer more Madeira (pictured) flights and holidays this summer

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays has upped Portugal capacity this summer in response to the country making the first iteration of the UK government’s travel green list.

The airline and operator has put extra Faro and Madeira flights and holidays on sale from England and Scotland following the green list announcement on Friday.



Additional Portugal flight and holiday options are available from seven Jet2 bases – Birmingham, Bristol, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Manchester, Newcastle and Stansted – and amount to around an extra 10,000 seats for the summer.



Jet2 will operate to Faro, serving the Algarve, from all 10 of its UK bases this summer, and will offer Funchal (Madeira) from all but one.