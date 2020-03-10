Chief executive Steve Heapy on Tuesday (17 March) pledged to "do the right thing for customers" and bring them home, where possible.



The airline has also said it will open up its repatriation flights to customers of other airlines who have not been offered flights home.



“We also know flying customers back to the UK is the right thing to do," said Heapy.



"With this responsibility in mind, we are continuing to operate our scheduled programme, with aircraft flying empty from the UK so that we can fill them and bring customers home.”



On Wednesday (18 March), Jet2 set out its extended programme of repatriation flights, which are detailed below.