Jet2 has added winter flights to Lyon serving the French Alps

Jet2 has added winter flights to Lyon serving the French Alps

Jet2.com has expanded its winter 2021/22 ski programme with a new weekly Manchester-Lyon service.

Flights will get under way on 20 December 2021 and will operate through to 16 April 2022.



Lyon opens up a range of popular French resorts, including Tignes, Chamonix, La Plagne, Les Deux Alps and Alpe d’Huez.



It grows Jet2’s 2021/22 ski flight programme to eight routes; Barcelona (Andorra), Chambery, Geneva, Grenoble, Innsbruck, Lyon, Salzburg and Turin.