Jet2 has put Innsbruck on sale for summer 2022

Jet2 has put Innsbruck on sale for summer 2022

Jet2.com has put Innsbruck in Austria on sale for summer 2022.

Flights to the Tyrolean capital will be available from Birmingham, Bristol and Manchester.



The airline has previously offered Innsbruck ski flights; 2022 will be the first time it has offered the destination in the summer, opening up the Tyrol region of western Austria and northern Italy to hikers and active holidaymakers, as well as cyclists, mountain bikers and golfers.



The historic, medieval city is also a popular short break destination.



Summer services will operate from May through to September, flying weekly on Saturdays from Birmingham and Bristol and twice-weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays from Manchester.



The additions expand Jet2’s summer 2022 flight programme to more than 70 sun and city destinations, flying from its 10 UK bases.



Other new Jet2 destinations on sale for summer 2022 include Sicily, Sardinia, Toulouse, Iceland, Tivat and Athens.