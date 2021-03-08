Jet2.com will offer flights to seven ski hubs this winter (Credit: Willian Jones / Unsplash)

Jet2.com has placed its winter 2021/22 ski programme on sale, offering seven ski destinations in total – including a new French option.

The airline will fly to Chambery this winter for the first time, in addition to Geneva, Grenoble, Salzburg, Innsbruck, Turin and Barcelona, serving Alpine resorts in France, Switzerland, Austria and Italy, and Andorra in the Pyrenees.



Flights will be available from all 10 of Jet2.com’s UK bases, including its soon-to-launch Bristol base.

Jet2.com will offer weekly Saturday flights to Chambery from Birmingham, Bristol, Leeds Bradford and Stansted from mid-December 2021 to mid-April 2022, and twice-weekly (Saturdays and Sundays) from Manchester.



The airport serves France’s popular Three Valleys region, home to Alpe d’Huez, Chamonix, La Plagne and Val d’Isere.



Another seven of Jet2.com’s winter 2021/22 routes are brand new, including Geneva from Newcastle and Glasgow, Innsbruck from Bristol and Edinburgh, Grenoble from Bristol, and Salzburg from Bristol and Newcastle.



The launch of new routes to Innsbruck from Bristol and Edinburgh, and the addition of an extra Manchester service, means Jet2.com has doubled its Innsbruck flight programme for the coming winter.



All ski flights booked before 31 March will qualify for a 10% discount.