A Jet2 spokesperson confirmed to TTG the carrier would continue to fly empty aircraft to a range of destinations to bring home both stranded Jet2 passengers and non-Jet2 passengers who have been left without return flights.



“We are continuing to operate our scheduled programme, with aircraft flying empty from the UK so that we can fill them and bring customers home," they said. "In addition to that programme of scheduled flights and despite the ongoing disruption, we have been putting on extra flights to bring even more customers home.



“This is an enormously fast-moving and complex situation, and in light of travel bans and restrictions that have been put in place across our destinations, we have had to make the difficult decision to cancel some services back to the UK. We are contacting affected customers to advise them of their options."