Jet2holidays has expanded its trade team with the appointment of two new sales executives.

Sharon Wilson, from Glasgow, will cover the operator’s Scotland and Cumbria region, while Michelle Thake will take on Jet2holidays’ south east and Stansted catchment.



It comes after Thake’s predecessor, Bryony Boulter, was reassigned to the south west and south Wales in support of the launch of the airline and operator’s new Bristol base in April.



The pair will work in collaboration with independent agents to help them market, promote and sell Jet2holidays packages to increase sales and grow their businesses.



Wilson started her career as an agent before spending 25 years working for Royal Caribbean, including 17 years in the group’s sales team covering Scotland and Ireland.



Prior to her move to Jet2holidays, she spent seven years working as the group’s sales and brand trainer in the UK.