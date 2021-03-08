Jet2.com and Jet2holidays chief executive Steve Heapy is set to join the board of Abta.
Heapy said Abta had a vital role to play in travel’s recovery from the Covid crisis.
He will take up his role as a director of the board on 25 March.
"I’m delighted to welcome Steve to Abta’s board of directors," said Abta chair Alistair Rowland.
"He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience of the UK travel industry and joins us at a critical time for the sector.
"I, the rest of the board and Abta’s senior leadership team, look forward to working with him."