The campaign will equip agents with the tools to communicate with customers through "effective marketing practices" through a dedicated "e-shot hotshot" booklet created by the operator.

It includes advice and guidance on how agency partners can use e-shots to reach more customers, giving agents the chance to become experts in areas such as growing a database, creating QR codes, creating content, adding sign-up forms to social media and building e-shots.

Running from 16 August to 12 September, to enter the competition agents must sign up traderelations@jet2holidays.com to their database.

The six competition prizes that winning agents can choose from include: a radio advert, shop signage, agency website, paid social media campaign, outdoor advertising or a Jet2holidays office refit. There will be a total of eight winners.

Alan Cross, head of trade at Jet2holidays, said: "Over the last 18 months, buying habits have changed with more of us now shopping online and looking to social media for inspiration.

"That is why it is so important for independent travel agents to equip themselves with the marketing tools to attract customers and sell package holidays to drive business growth."