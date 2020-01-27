Zadar in Croatia, Corfu and Kos in Greence, and Tivat in Montenegro join the brand’s product offering off the back of new Jet2.com flight routes.



In total, Indulgent Escapes will offer in excess of 110 "hand-picked" fire-star hotels this summer, across more than 30 destinations.



New properties have been added in Spain, Turkey, Greece, Cyprus, Tenerife and Croatia; these include Anantara Villa Padierna Palace in Marbella and Regnum Carya in the Antalya.



Other destinations include the Canary Islands, the Algarve, Madeira, the Balearic Islands, Italy, Malta and Gozo.

Indulgent Escapes packages include 25kg baggage per person; two complimentary drinks; a complimentary luxury gift; private hotel transfers; and priority security at their UK departure airport.



Steve Heapy, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays chief executive, said: “Indulgent Escapes by Jet2holidays has proved extremely popular and since launching the brand in 2011, we have carried over 200,000 customers on an Indulgent Escape.

"We are delighted to have expanded our portfolio of luxury breaks to include an even greater selection of destinations and hotels."