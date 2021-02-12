The operator is offering a £110pp discount on all holidays booked through an independent travel agent until 31 March

Jet2holidays has extended its saving promotion, offering a £110pp discount on all holidays booked through an independent travel agent, until 31 March.

The extension follows reports by the package holidays specialist operator of a bookings increase of more than 1,000% on Tuesday, the day after England’s roadmap out of Covid restrictions was announced by government.

The promotion is applicable to all package holidays on sale, including this summer, winter 2021 and summer 2022.

Jet2holidays said booking data showed a “surge” in sales for summer destinations such as mainland Spain, the Canary and Balearic islands, Greece, Cyprus and Turkey.

Alan Cross, head of trade at Jet2holidays, said the government’s announcement on Monday “showed a clear ambition to reopen international travel” and offered “the positive news that customers and the industry has been waiting for”.

“We have seen a real surge in bookings made via independent travel agents on the back of the announcement, which shows the huge demand that is out there,” he added.

Cross said the extension of the promotion would allow independent travel agents to “offer their customers fantastic deals” and help their agency’s sales and growth.