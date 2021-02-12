Tour operator Jet2holidays and airline Jet2.com have added more than 80 flights in October and November to four Greek islands to meet higher demand for the destination.

The sister companies have extended the summer 2021 season to Zante, Heraklion in Crete, Rhodes and Kefalonia from its UK airport bases. Jet2holidays is also offering a wider choice of hotels in these islands, alongside a range of deals.





Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “There continues to be enormous pent-up demand from British holidaymakers, who want nothing more than to get away to the sunshine and enjoy their well-deserved holidays.