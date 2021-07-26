Customers can bid for a selection of getaways through the airline and operator’s app; the user with the lowest unique bid will secure the holiday for that price.

A new getaway will be added each week – destinations include the Balearics, the Canaries, Greece, Cyprus, Turkey and Spain.

Bids will open at 9am on Mondays and close at midday on Thursdays.

Unsuccessful bidders will receive a discount code giving them £100 off their next break with Jet2holidays.