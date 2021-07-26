Jet2holidays has launched a "bid for a break" campaign, which gives people the chance to pay just "a few pence" for a holiday.
Customers can bid for a selection of getaways through the airline and operator’s app; the user with the lowest unique bid will secure the holiday for that price.
A new getaway will be added each week – destinations include the Balearics, the Canaries, Greece, Cyprus, Turkey and Spain.
Bids will open at 9am on Mondays and close at midday on Thursdays.
Unsuccessful bidders will receive a discount code giving them £100 off their next break with Jet2holidays.
Steve Heapy, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays chief executive, said: "We know how much UK holidaymakers want to get away to enjoy some much-needed sunshine and now we are giving them the chance to do just that in a fun way for potentially only a few pence."
Jet2.com and Jet2holidays placed its 2022/23 winter sun programme on sale on Tuesday (3 August).