Jet2holidays is to help independent agents to improve their social media skills through a new campaign #BoostMySocial.
The tour operator’s campaign is designed to help agencies utilise social platforms to engage with customers, increase brand awareness and showcase their products.
As part of the initiative, Jet2holidays’ trade team will be hosting virtual sessions with agents to give advice and guidance on how best to use social media to boost their profile and sales.
The campaign will cover topics such as setting goals, customer insight, content creation, scheduling, brand partnerships and platform management, plus other tips.
Alan Cross, head of trade at Jet2holidays, said: “With so much demand out there, the opportunity for independent travel agents to boost sales through social media is huge.
“We’re always thinking about the best ways to help agents and we think this latest campaign will be a huge success. It’s a heavyweight campaign developed in conjunction with experts from right across our business and we cannot wait to see it launch.”
#BoostMySocial is the latest initiative for the trade from Jet2holidays following its Celebrity Come Book with Me and Partners2Success programme, which included virtual training sessions and destination showcases for agents.
“Once again, this is another example of our unique and successful Partners2Success strategy in action – agents have told us they see an opportunity through social media, and we are here to help them boost their online presence,” added Cross.