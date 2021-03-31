As part of the initiative, Jet2holidays’ trade team will be hosting virtual sessions with agents to give advice and guidance on how best to use social media to boost their profile and sales.



The campaign will cover topics such as setting goals, customer insight, content creation, scheduling, brand partnerships and platform management, plus other tips.



Alan Cross, head of trade at Jet2holidays, said: “With so much demand out there, the opportunity for independent travel agents to boost sales through social media is huge.



“We’re always thinking about the best ways to help agents and we think this latest campaign will be a huge success. It’s a heavyweight campaign developed in conjunction with experts from right across our business and we cannot wait to see it launch.”