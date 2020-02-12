Agents can book clients on 2021 holidays departing Belfast, Edinburgh, Manchester and Newcastle now.



The programme includes a new Belfast-Larnaca route, and expansion across the Canaries and Balearics, and in mainland Spain, Greece, Turkey and Cyprus.



Jet2 says new daily and multiple weekly flights, meanwhile, will allow agents to offer clients more flexibility over durations than ever before.



At Manchester, Jet2.com has placed 3.85 million seats on sale for summer 2021, an increase of 150,000 (5%).



Capacity is up 4% at Newcastle to 1.1 million seats, and 7% at Belfast International to 575,000 seats, while more than 875,000 seats will be available from Edinburgh.

During peak periods, Jet2.com’s new Manchester programme will feature more than 330 flights to 56 destinations, while Newcastle will offer more than 100 weekly flights to 33 destinations.



Elsewhere, more than 80 flights will depart Edinburgh a week at peak times, and Belfast 50.