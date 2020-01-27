The package holiday company will be operating six-weekly flights and transfers to Skopelos from May to September this year at Birmingham, Stansted and Manchester airports.

There will be three-times weekly services from Manchester; twice-weekly services from Stansted; and a weekly service from Birmingham to the neighbouring island of Skiathos, with coach transfers and a private water taxi ferry to Skopelos.

Jet2holidays will be offering a range of 3- and 3+-star hotels on the island in the north Aegean Sea, including Dionyssos Hotel, Ionia Hotel, Rigas Hotel and Skopelos Holidays Resort and Spa.

A selection of villas will also be available through Jet2Villas.

"Famous for being the filming location for hit film Mamma Mia, this enchanting island, which offers picture-perfect scenery and unspoiled charm, is ideal for families and couples looking for an authentic, off-the-beaten track Greek holiday," said Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.

This comes as Jet2holidays announces a raft of new Greek destinations, including Peloponnese, Mykonos, Skiathos, Santorini, Preveza and Lesbos.



