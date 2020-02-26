Jet2holidays is expanding its trade sales team.
The operator revealed at the Hays Travel Independence Group conference in Birmingham it is hiring a new sales executive for Ireland and the Isle of Man as well as a new senior sales executive.
Elsewhere, it will take on a trade-focused marketing and social media content manager, as well as an events and conference manager and coordinator, to aid agents.
Additionally, the operator will take on a non-retail sales manager tasked with helping it work more closely with homeworkers.