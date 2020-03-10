Jet2 has confirmed it will pay additional commission on any increases in the new holiday cost.

The operator’s trade team confirmed in a Facebook post vouchers must be redeemed by 30 June through the travel agent who made the original booking, and are valid for departures through to October 2021.

It comes as Jet2.com prepares to suspend all flight operations in the coming days owing to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. It currently plans to resume operations on 1 May, subject to review.

"We will be contacting you shortly with the bookings that have been affected in departure date order," said Jet2.

"Jet2holidays will issue a rebook voucher per booking with a unique code for you to pass to the lead passenger on the booking. This will be valid for redemption until 30 June 2020. This can only be redeemed through the travel agent who originally made the booking.

"The original booking will be cancelled at 100% loss, this means you will retain the commission you have earned on the original booking. Book the new holiday by the trade website and complete the relevant JotForm that will be provided via email. We will apply the rebook voucher code within 24 hours.

"You will not earn commission on the value of the voucher as this was retained on the original booking. However, should there be any increase in the new holiday cost, we will pay commission on the additional."