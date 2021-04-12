The operator said this would allow the company to communicate operational updates and send “vital travel information before they travel or while on holiday in resort”.

Where clients do not offer a mobile number, agents are asked to supply a 24/7 emergency contact number for their agency when bookings are made via the company’s trade website.



The operator said agents “must be prepared to operate a 24/7 response team so that they can pass important updates onto customers”.



Alan Cross, the operator’s head of trade, said: “In this day and age, it is vital that we are able to communicate operational updates directly to customers via SMS, both pre travel and while in resort, so that we can keep them happy and up-to-date in line with our famous VIP customer service.

“We know that keeping our customers updated with important operational information is absolutely critical and is a key driver of our industry leading customer satisfaction levels. That is why having a mobile telephone number for every booking is vital, as it enables us to communicate quickly and effectively.”

Cross added: “If a partner is unable to provide a mobile telephone number for a customer, we ask that they operate a 24/7 response team so that we can channel communications through them. This is for operational updates only, not for marketing purposes, and we would like to thank independent travel agents for their continued support as we make this important change.”

As well as providing customers with information such as welcome details, return transfer times and details of travel disruption, the company will also communicate with customers before they travel.

Jet2holidays said its data showed sending operational information directly to customers “has a positive impact on overall satisfaction levels, meaning that independent travel agents are likely to have happier customers and see repeat bookings as a result”.