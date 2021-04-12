Customers will demand greater flexibility and lower fares for years to come as the world emerges from the Covid crisis, JetBlue president and chief operating officer Joanna Geraghty has said.

Addressing the World Aviation Festival on Thursday (22 April), Geraghty said she expected the leisure market to bounce back strongly later this year owing to pent-up demand for holidays and VFR travel.



JetBlue is gearing up to launch its first transatlantic services later this year, flying to London from New York JFK and Boston; while it is yet to reveal which London airport, or airports, it will fly to, the carrier is understood to have secured slots at both Heathrow and Gatwick, and has consistently said it has "a viable path into more than one London airport".



Geraghty, though, confirmed the pandemic had allowed JetBlue to take a more circumspect approach to its transatlantic debut, and "position itself" at the best airport.



Prior to the pandemic, Geraghty said JetBlue was in discussions with Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted and Luton; in November last year, it wasreported the carrier had secured slots at Gatwick and Stansted.



However, just last month, it was confirmed JetBlue had secured 270 slots at Heathrow. The airline has remained tight-lipped on which London airport it will fly to and from.



Geraghty on Thursday said JetBlue was "really excited" to taking on the likes of Virgin Atlantic in the north American transatlantic market. "We can’t wait to fly head-to-head," she said.