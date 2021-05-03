JetBlue has confirmed details of its first transatlantic flights from Heathrow and Gatwick later this year.

Services will start on 11 August from Heathrow to JFK, with Gatwick operating from 29 September. A service from an unspecified London airport to Boston will start next summer.

JFK economy fares will lead in at £329 for the Core economy cabin. The carrier will offer three economy fare categories – Blue Basic, Blue and Blue Extra – with the cheapest being hand baggage-only. All economy fares will include catering plus free wi-fi and seat-back TV entertainment.

The New York-based carrier will use new single-aisle Airbus A321LR aircraft with 117 economy seats. There will also be 24 Mint business class enclosed, lie-flat seats. Mint fares start at £999 return, including a Saturday night stay.

“The pandemic has opened doors to London’s two busiest airports, and we look forward to bringing customers low fares and great service at both Heathrow and Gatwick,” said Robin Hayes, the airline’s chief executive.

“JFK to Heathrow, the single largest international air travel market from the US, has long suffered from outrageously high fares for far too long, especially in premium cabins. We’re ready to change that with a price point and experience that will impress even the most discerning transatlantic flyers.”

A service from Heathrow’s Terminal 2 will leave for New York JFK at 18.10, while Gatwick will offer a midday departure from the North Terminal. Both return flights from the US are overnight, departing for Gatwick at 19.50 and for Heathrow at 22.05.

The airline plans to disrupt conventional fare patterns using the A321’s fuel economy and its Mint business cabin.

At Gatwick, JetBlue will have a monopoly on the JFK route for the foreseeable future following the withdrawal of Norwegian from long-haul flying and the suspension of British Airways’ JFK service.

Gatwick’s head of airlines Stephen King said: “It is great for everybody to have new announcements; it shows we are starting to look beyond the initial recovery.

“We had New York up until Covid with up to four a day. This will be really good for the whole industry because JetBlue offers competitive fares and a great onboard product.

“We are confident this is a long-term partnership starting with JFK. I hope JetBlue will offer more destinations in coming years.”