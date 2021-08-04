The US carrier is the latest to try to “shake up” the lucrative London-New York market and its first flight landed at Heathrow on Thursday (12 August) morning.





But the first flight only carried US-based passengers as UK citizens still cannot visit the US due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The UK has lifted the quarantine requirement for US visitors who have been fully vaccinated.



Robin Hayes, chief executive of JetBlue, celebrated the airline’s first passenger flight over the north Atlantic in the company’s 21-year history and added it was ready to compete in “one of the busiest travel markets in the world”.



“Travellers finally have the ability to enjoy low fares while also experiencing superior service,” said Hayes.