JetBlue has made its long-awaited first passenger-carrying flight across the Atlantic from New York to Heathrow.
The US carrier is the latest to try to “shake up” the lucrative London-New York market and its first flight landed at Heathrow on Thursday (12 August) morning.
But the first flight only carried US-based passengers as UK citizens still cannot visit the US due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The UK has lifted the quarantine requirement for US visitors who have been fully vaccinated.
Robin Hayes, chief executive of JetBlue, celebrated the airline’s first passenger flight over the north Atlantic in the company’s 21-year history and added it was ready to compete in “one of the busiest travel markets in the world”.
“Travellers finally have the ability to enjoy low fares while also experiencing superior service,” said Hayes.
“As the UK opens to travellers coming from America, our flights are well timed to meet the pent-up demand for travel between our two countries. We look forward to welcoming UK travellers to the US soon and launching service between Boston and London next year.”
JetBlue will initially fly daily between Heathrow and New York’s JFK airport in August and then four times per week in September after scaling back its original schedule.
The carrier will use a new Airbus A321 long-range aircraft on the route with 114 economy seats and 24 Mint premium seats.
JetBlue’s expansion plans will see flights between Gatwick and New York JFK start on 29 September. The airline said it would be the only carrier offering US flights from Gatwick when these flights begin next month.