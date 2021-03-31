JetBlue claims it will offer economy passengers wider seats, a little more legroom and “bespoke” dining when it launches transatlantic flights this summer.

The New York-based carrier, which will launch flights from London to JFK and Boston in August, will have an economy cabin of 114 seats on its Airbus A321s.

Despite the aircraft being single-aisle, JetBlue’s economy seat will be 18.4 inches wide, an inch wider than Virgin Atlantic and slightly wider than most seats on British Airways’ long-haul services.

In addition, JetBlue’s standard economy seat pitch will be 32 inches, an inch more than Virgin and most BA flights offer.

JetBlue fares will include food and alcoholic drinks, with meals designed by New York restaurant group Dig.

Passengers will be offered a choice of three mains and two of three side dishes plus dessert. Dig specialises in food from “minority and women-run farms”.

Jayne O’Brien, the airline’s head of marketing and loyalty, said: “We know all too well the pain points of international flying – the dreaded centre section, the ‘choice’ of assembly-line chicken or beef, and the lack of connectivity. JetBlue is ready to change all that with our take on transatlantic travel.”

O’Brien, who joined the airline in February after a career including 18 years with BA in marketing and operations roles, added: “Dig has earned a big following in New York, Boston and Philadelphia, where customers love the fresh ingredients and customizable concept.

"We wanted customers in the air to have the same freedom to design their own meal, just like they would if they were dining at a Dig restaurant.”

JetBlue’s economy seating will offer free wi-fi and 10-inch seatback TVs with live TV and “hundreds” of films. The aircraft will also boast larger overhead bins and New York Subway tile pattern decor in the lavatories.

