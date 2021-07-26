The New York-based airline will start flights from Heathrow to JFK on 12 August as planned.

Initial services will be daily throughout next month as scheduled, but these will reduce to four times a week in September.

Departures from Heathrow will then be on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

October schedules show a return to daily flights from Heathrow, while JetBlue’s current timetable also confirms the 29 September launch of daily services from Gatwick.

Flights from both airports will be on single-aisle Airbus A321s with the carrier’s Mint business cabin, including enclosed lie-flat seating.