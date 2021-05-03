JetBlue will operate daily flights to the US from Heathrow and Gatwick this winter, the airline’s schedules reveal.

A service from Heathrow will leave for New York JFK at 18.10, while Gatwick will offer a midday departure.

Both return flights from the US are overnight, departing for Gatwick at 19.50 and for Heathrow at 22.05.

The New York-based carrier will use new single-aisle Airbus A321LR aircraft and offer three economy fares – Blue Basic, Blue and Blue Extra – plus its Mint business class with enclosed, lie-flat seating.

All economy fares will include catering plus free wi-fi and seat-back TV entertainment.

