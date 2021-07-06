JetBlue's transatlantic aircraft offer big fuel savings, which it says will bring down fares.

New York airline JetBlue has touched down at Heathrow for the first time ahead of the planned start of services next month.

The airline undertook a ‘proving’ flight for UK and US authorities across the Atlantic using its new single aisle Airbus A321LR (Long Range).

A JetBlue spokesperson said the 11 August start date for JFK services from Heathrow was “still valid”. This launch will be followed by a service to Gatwick from 29 September, both daily. A service to Boston from an unspecified London airport is due to begin next summer.

Economy return fares are from £329, with the Mint lie-flat business class from £999.

JetBlue’s A321 will carry 111 economy passengers, with 24 in the Mint cabin. Services will leave Heathrow at 18.10, arriving at 21.43. The flight to the UK leaves at 22.10, arriving at 10.10.